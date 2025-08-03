Trans, Nonbinary, Two-Spirit Panel

JASON SETNYK

A panel discussion hosted by Diversity Cornwall brought together transgender, nonbinary, and Two-Spirit speakers for an evening of candid conversation and community building. Held at the organization’s downtown office, the event featured panelists Abraham Francis, Rowan Wilson, Jade Thompson, Kit Thomas, and Stefani-Claire.

Bruneau, who came out as transgender at the age of 53, shared her story of self-discovery and resilience. “I’ve known I was questioning my gender since I was four years old,” she said. “Coming out later in life means the people around you-friends, family, colleagues-are also on that journey with you, and that can be hard or even strange at times.”

Kit Thomas emphasized the importance of visibility and representation. “It’s vital that we are more visible for our queer kids, our trans youth,” they said. “Drag is an important outlet and form of expression-it creates a safe space where youth can ask questions and explore.”

Through shared experiences, the speakers highlighted both the challenges and strength within the gender-diverse community.

The discussion created a space for education and empathy, encouraging ongoing support for gender-diverse individuals.