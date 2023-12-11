UNICEF Day for Change

December 11, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 04 min on November 8, 2023
UNICEF Day for Change

December 11th is UNICEF Day for Change.

UNICEF has been working to aid, protect, advocate for and provide resources for children in need.

Whether affected by food shortages, lack of water and sanitation facilities, improper nutrition, lack of medical care or inadequate educational opportunities, UNICEF is dedicated to helping children who are at-risk.

UNICEF Day for Change offers a distinct opportunity to raise awareness and make a positive impact on the lives of children in need.

You can donate online here www.unicef.org

