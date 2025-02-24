Valentine’s Gala Raises Funds for Hospice

Love and generosity filled Nativity Hall on Friday, February 14, as the first-ever Valentine’s Gala for Hospice brought the community together in support of Carefor Hospice Cornwall. The sold-out event, organized by Seaway Valley Entertainment, Country Catering, and The Fab Event Co., featured an elegant eight-course meal, live entertainment, a silent auction, raffles, and a memory wall to honour loved ones.

Jacqueline LaFave of Seaway Valley Entertainment, one of the event’s co-organizers, emphasized the personal significance of the fundraiser.

“Everything raised here tonight is going to hospice,” she said. “Valentine’s Day felt like the perfect time to hold this event. Many of us have lost family members who couldn’t be here today, and this is a way to honour them while supporting a great cause.”

LaFave shared a deeply personal connection to hospice care, recalling the compassionate support her best friend received during her battle with breast cancer.

“When she needed them, hospice was right there. They honoured everything she wanted and ensured she had a dignified passing. They are truly fantastic.”

The eight-course meal included a soup course, charcuterie, puff pastry, pasta, and a main dish, followed by a sorbet cleanse and dessert. Live performers surprised guests throughout the evening, culminating in a DJ-led dance.

According to Angela Labelle, Hospice Manager at Carefor Hospice Cornwall, the gala was a unique way to engage the community.

“I think this is a great idea, especially on Valentine’s Day,” Labelle said. “It’s a way for people to get out, support hospice, and experience something different.”

She highlighted the importance of hospice services beyond inpatient care.

“Hospice isn’t just a facility—it’s a service. We provide community support, caregiver assistance, and bereavement services. We’re there for families before, during, and after their loss.”

With an overwhelming response, organizers are already looking ahead to next year.

“We sold more tickets than expected,” LaFave said. “Based on the turnout and enthusiasm, we’re planning to go even bigger next year.”