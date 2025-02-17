Virtual Training to Tackle Racism in Healthcare

In recognition of Black History Month, the Great River Ontario Health Team (OHT) will host a virtual presentation on February 25, 2025, featuring César Ndéma-Moussa, a distinguished advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusivity in child welfare. The session will explore systemic racism in healthcare, pathways to anti-oppression, and best practices for frontline staff dealing with discrimination.

Ndéma-Moussa, a leader in Pan-Africanism and systemic change, emphasizes the importance of understanding power dynamics in addressing oppression. “I do not do inclusion per se,” he explained. “I address all aspects of power dynamics in relation to the inclusion of oppressed identities, not just Black people, but all identities in terms of history, politics, culture, economics, and psychology.”

One of the most pressing issues he highlights is the ongoing discrimination faced by Black individuals in healthcare. “It is quite obvious—based on studies, data, and personal testimonies—that Black people face systemic racism in healthcare systems that were not created with them in mind,” he said. “For example, Black women are at a greater risk of complications and even death while giving birth in modern Western hospitals. This is not exclusive to Canada; it is a global reality.”

Ndéma-Moussa also highlights the often-overlooked history of medical racism. He points to the work of Marion Sims, widely regarded as the “father of modern gynecology,” who performed surgical experiments on enslavedBlack women without anesthesia. “Most people are totally ignorant of the crimes that a white doctor like Marion Sims committed upon the bodies of Black girls and Black women in the 19th century in the United States… Yet, we continue to celebrate practices in OB-GYN that are rooted in Sims’ crimes.”

These historical injustices continue to impact modern healthcare, with Black patients still facing disparities in treatment, pain management, and maternal health outcomes. While government initiatives, including the United Nations’ declaration on the decade for people of African descent, have aimed to address these issues, Ndéma-Moussa argues that action has been insufficient. “There is a lack of teeth… Prime Minister Trudeau has taken a strong stance, but mismanagement of funds and lack of proper organization mean that concrete actions are still not felt by the average Black person.”

Beyond systemic policies, discrimination is also internalized within communities. Ndéma-Moussa points out that Black healthcare professionals often struggle to be recognized as experts. “A Black professional in healthcare might be dismissed because of the racist notion that knowledge and expertise belong to white people.” This bias, he explains, affects Black medical professionals and also influences the trust Black patients place in healthcare providers.

Ndéma-Moussa also stresses the steps needed for organizations to go beyond performative allyship. “We cannot move past performative allyship if we don’t have honest and uncomfortable conversations about the values within organizations and the role they play in either challenging or upholding racist practices,” he stated. “We cannot keep claiming that people don’t want a racist society while being blind to the fact that racist practices continue—sometimes in plain sight.”

Sarah Good, Engagement and Population Health Specialist at Great River OHT, highlighted the significance of this event. “At the Great River Ontario Health Team, one of our core principles is advancing health equity. This means addressing the inequities caused by unjust and unfair factors within our healthcare system,” she said. “In honour of Black History Month, we are excited to offer our members the opportunity to hear from a distinguished speaker on critical topics.”

Ndéma-Moussa encourages all to participate in the training, even if they feel hesitant. “It’s not so much about attending in agreement,” he remarked. “But if I could leave one message in the current sociopolitical conversation—it is not ‘wokeism,’ but it matters to be woke. Many bad things happen when people are not awake to the realities of oppression.”

Originally planned for Great River OHT members, the event has since expanded to include members from neighbouring Ontario Health Teams and the IDEA Community Coalition. The February 25 presentation runs from 10 am to Noon. Registration is open to all.