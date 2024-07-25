Vista Centre Brain Injury Services Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Cornwall

Vista Centre Brain Injury Services (VCBIS) marks a significant milestone this year, celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing essential services to individuals with brain injuries in Cornwall and the broader Champlain region.

Reflecting on a decade of service, Denis Boileau, Executive Director of VCBIS, expressed pride in the center’s achievements. “It means that we have a foothold within this community and can offer services to people with a brain injury,” Boileau stated. “This anniversary certainly marks our role in offering services in more rural areas, even though we’re still in the city, serving smaller communities.”

VCBIS has successfully assisted clients from various parts of Eastern Ontario, including Hawkesbury and Cornwall. Boileau highlighted the organization’s impact, saying, “We have clients from Hawksbury, Cornwall, and all of Eastern Ontario. We can be proud that we’ve made a difference in their lives by teaching them independent living skills and how to cope with different issues within the community.”

Despite funding constraints, VCBIS remains committed to expanding and improving its services. Boileau noted, “If we had more money, we could accommodate more clients and offer more services. Another challenge is the changing healthcare system in Ontario.”

Looking forward, VCBIS has ambitious plans. They have recently moved into new corporate offices in Ottawa and aim to extend their services to fragile populations and Indigenous communities. “Additionally, we’d like to expand our residential care services in other rural areas,” Boileau added.

The organization’s philosophy centers on individualized care and long-term support, ensuring clients achieve their maximum potential. VCBIS’s mission is to work collaboratively with those affected by Acquired Brain Injury, emphasizing community-based support and education.

As VCBIS celebrates its 10th year in Cornwall, Boileau is optimistic about the future. “When we started, we didn’t know how successful we would be, but after 10 years, we’re confident we’ll be here for decades to come. We’re part of the Ministry of Health, and we believe we’re providing good value for the funding we receive.”