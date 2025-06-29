Wellness Walk Focuses on Diabetes

JASON SETNYK

Despite the heat, over 200 people gathered on Pitt Street, in front of the police station, for the second annual Community Walk for Wellness on Saturday, June 21, hosted by the Association for the Promotion of Health for Immigrants, Refugees, and Vulnerable Populations (APHIRVP/APSIRPV). This year’s theme, “Walk for Diabetes,” focused on raising awareness and promoting prevention.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from Monty Domingo and Myriam Darveau. Speakers included Dr. Owais Aziz and Mohamed Njoya, President of APHIRVP, who noted a strong increase in participation. “There are more people involved this year, and there is more enthusiasm. Everybody’s happy to walk for diabetes to help raise awareness,” said Njoya.

Booths offered diabetes prevention information. There was also face painting for children. Farhana Meghji led a group warm-up before the children kicked off the walk.

“We’re here to help people understand what puts them at risk and how to prevent developing diabetes,” said Karly Wilson, a CCH employee, who was on site sharing health resources. “It’s a growing concern-we need more support, education, and prevention.”

The walk concluded with a group photo and dancing.