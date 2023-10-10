World Mental Health Day

October 10, 2023
Seaway News
World Mental Health Day
(Photo : Stock photo)

October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day that focuses on the importance of mental health.

The first World Mental Health Day was celebrated in 1992, and since then our understanding of mental health has grown significantly. Over the years, World Mental Health Day has had a different theme each year, touching on topics that include women, children, trauma, suicide, and more.

The theme for 2023, set by the World Foundation of Mental Health, is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’. To read more, please visit https://wmhdofficial.com/.

