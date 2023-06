It’s a well-known fact that milk is rich with calcium, a mineral that promotes healthy teeth and bones. June 1st is the date that has been set aside to celebrate Milk Day. And, of course, this is a celebration that can take place anywhere in the world, given that milk is a global food!

Did you know: The dairy sector supports more than one billion people’s livelihoods. More than six billion people globally consume dairy products, making it a $413.8 billion market.