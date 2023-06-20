Every year on June 20th, World Productivity Day recognizes the importance of being productive. It’s also a day for people to learn how to increase their productivity.

Productivity is defined as the efficiency of production of goods or services. The quality of producing something is also another definition for productivity. Many farmers associate productivity with the productivity of their land. Others associate productivity with the use of their minds or hands. Most employers want their workers to be productive. In order to succeed, self-employed people need to find ways to be as productive as possible.