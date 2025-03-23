11,000 free trees for area residents

A total of 11,000 free native trees and shrubs will be given to residents this year by South Nation Conservation (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA).

“Planting trees is one of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen local ecosystems and build climate resilience in our communities,” says John Mesman, SNC’s Managing Director, Property, Conservation Lands, and Community Outreach. “These giveaways not only encourage tree planting at home but also connect residents with broader forest stewardship initiatives and tree planting services available through their conservation authority.”

Residents interested in receiving free trees can reserve their seedling bundles through their local conservation authority’s website or social media pages. Availability is limited; reservations will be confirmed via email, with pick-up dates scheduled for late April or early May. Tree species will vary between municipalities.

“This will be the RRCA’s 26th annual Tree Giveaway, and our fifth year teaming up with SNC to distribute free trees in our shared municipalities,” says Brendan Jacobs, RRCA’s Stewardship Specialist. “We’re grateful for the support of our sponsors, Enbridge and Ontario Power Generation, and we thank all the residents picking up free trees to make our region greener, one seedling at a time.”

The RRCA is gearing up to add 65,000 trees to the local landscape in 2025, while SNC will be planting over 320,000. For decades, the two conservation authorities have led large-scale tree planting efforts in Eastern Ontario, adding millions of trees to the landscape to enhance forest cover, reduce flood and erosion risks, and improve wildlife habitat.

For more information, visit rrca.on.ca/Trees or nation.on.ca, call 613-938-3611, e-mail info@rrca.on.ca. For SNC call 1-877-984-2948 or e-mail info@nation.ca