113 impaired driving charges

Ontario Provincial Police officers across East Region arrested another 10 impaired drivers during the final week of the Festive RIDE campaign, bringing the preliminary total to 113 motorists charged with impaired driving since the initiative began November 21.

“While Festive RIDE may be over, OPP members across East Region will continue to hold RIDE programs and be on the lookout for those who choose to endanger lives by driving while impaired. Even one impaired driver on the roads is one too many. I want to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our officers who conducted RIDE programs over the holiday season. Their efforts helped keep our roadways safe,” says Chief Superintendent Lisa Wilhelm, OPP East Region Commander.

Officers conducted nearly 1,200 Festive RIDE programs across Eastern Ontario, stopping vehicles to ensure the drivers were not impaired by alcohol or drugs. In addition to the impaired driving arrests, officers also issued a total of 29 warning-range suspensions, resulting on those drivers being issued licence suspensions and having their vehicles impounded.