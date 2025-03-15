Higher temperatures mean higher risks of flooding. The Raisin Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety statement, noting that recent warm temperatures have led to increased snowmelt and runoff, raising flows in local creeks and rivers.

As the melt continues, fast-moving water, unstable banks, and melting or unstable ice may create hazardous conditions across the watershed. Residents are advised to exercise caution near all waterways.

While current conditions do not indicate flooding, the situation may change if temperatures rise rapidly or if significant rainfall occurs. Residents should remain vigilant and avoid potentially dangerous areas around rivers, streams, and other bodies of water.

Residents in North Glengarry should be aware that the RRCA is actively monitoring lake levels at Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond. Water levels in the Garry River, downstream of these lakes, may rise suddenly as part of necessary water level management.

The statement remains in effect until 4 p.m. April 11.

The RRCA will continue monitoring water levels and weather forecasts as part of its Flood Forecasting and Warning Program. Updates will be provided as conditions change.