11th Stuff the Studio Breaks Records

December 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 55 min on December 12, 2024
JASON SETNYK
It was a record-breaking year with 33,000 pounds of food and over $15,000 in cash and gift cards collected for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. (Photo : submitted photo)

The 11th Annual Stuff the Studio food drive, hosted by Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio, collected an astonishing 33,000 pounds of food and over $15,000 in cash and gift cards for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. The record-breaking haul ensures support for local families in need during the holidays and well into 2025.

“While it’s more expensive for everyone in this economy, this community always takes care of its own, and this event far exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Dan Allaire, the voice of Boom 101.9 FM. “We’re overwhelmed with the generosity and can’t thank everyone who donated enough for helping families in need.”

Contributions poured in from across the community, with schools, businesses, and organizations stepping up to support the cause.

St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School brought school spirit along with their collection, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School required extra vehicles to deliver their donations. The Fines Home Hardware & Building Center truck that assisted SJCSS was full!

MPP Nolan Quinn, Mayor Justin Towndale, and the City of Cornwall’s finance department also made notable contributions. Businesses like Dairy Queen and O’Farrell Wealth and Estate Planning, as well as organizations like The Sunrise Rotary Clinic and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, also made generous financial contributions.

The drive even saw unique donations, such as hand-knitted winter wear from Warm Up Cornwall, highlighting the diverse ways the community came together. Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, which will help ensure food security for many families in the months ahead.

