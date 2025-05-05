12-year-old charged with assault

May 5, 2025 at 15 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
12-year-old charged with assault
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 12-year-old youth from Cornwall with assault. It is alleged May 2 she assaulted a staff member at school. Later that day, the youth turned herself in at the police station.

May 3, a 12-year-old youth from Cornwall was charged with assault after she allegedly attacked an individual known to her April 29.

Assault with a weapon charge

A 24-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested May 2 and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order and a release order.

It is alleged Dec. 20, the man damaged property of an individual known to him and assaulted the individual’s son. Furthermore, it is alleged, the man swung a glass bottle at the individual and threatened to harm him. May 2, members of the CPS were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint. The man was located and later charged.

Domestic assault

A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was May 3 and charged with domestic assault and failure to comply with a probation order. May 3, officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup. It is also alleged he struck his ex-girlfriend in the face.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sexual assault, indecent act charges
Local News

Sexual assault, indecent act charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 33-year-old man from Cornwall sexual assault and committing an indecent act. It is alleged that May 5, the man exposed himself…