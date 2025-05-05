12-year-old charged with assault

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 12-year-old youth from Cornwall with assault. It is alleged May 2 she assaulted a staff member at school. Later that day, the youth turned herself in at the police station.

May 3, a 12-year-old youth from Cornwall was charged with assault after she allegedly attacked an individual known to her April 29.

Assault with a weapon charge

A 24-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested May 2 and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order and a release order.

It is alleged Dec. 20, the man damaged property of an individual known to him and assaulted the individual’s son. Furthermore, it is alleged, the man swung a glass bottle at the individual and threatened to harm him. May 2, members of the CPS were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint. The man was located and later charged.

Domestic assault

A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was May 3 and charged with domestic assault and failure to comply with a probation order. May 3, officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup. It is also alleged he struck his ex-girlfriend in the face.