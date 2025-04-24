12,000 eggs hidden, hundreds of smiles found at Dev Hotel

Emma, who is turning 2 soon, found Easter eggs in the lobby of the DEV Hotel. (Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Photo Caption 2-4 : Families enjoyed snapping photos with the Easter Bunny and getting creative at the Easter-themed colouring station. (Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Article by Jason Setnyk

The lobby, halls, and gymnasium of the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre were filled with laughter and excitement on April 19th, as more than 200 children took part in the venue’s first-ever Easter Egg Hunt.

The “Egg-stra Special Egg Hunt” was an invitation-only event for kids 12 and under, with 50 lucky winners earning their spot by finding golden tickets hidden inside popcorn bags at The Happy Popcorn Co. They were joined by 100 children from BGC Cornwall/SDG and 50 additional guests made up of friends and family.

Participants raced across the property collecting colourful treasures — 12,000 hidden eggs in total — with the help of dedicated volunteers from Central Public School and DEV staff.

“We’re really happy and we’re playing a game with them, hopping in, and we’re just having a lot of fun,” said Celine Sansregret, Director of Conference Services. “It’s amazing to see all these very happy children — some of them with Easter Bunny ears — just enjoying the day.”

In addition to the egg hunt, families enjoyed a festive lineup of activities inside the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre. A photo booth with the Easter Bunny offered perfect snapshots, while the indoor bouncy slide kept the children occupied before the hunt began.

Organizers credited the success of the event to teamwork among staff and volunteers, including Sarah Dufour (Sales Coordinator), Stalphdine Simeon (Conference Services Manager), Rene Dufour (Building Coordinator), and student helpers from Central.

Organizers also gave a big shoutout to the event’s partners, whose support helped make the day a success. These included BGC Cornwall/SDG, The Happy Popcorn Co., Poptronic, Balloon Babes, and Cornwall Connector — each contributing to bring this “egg-stra special” celebration to life.