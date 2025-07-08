Seaway News

COCAINE, METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZED IN SEARCH WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of June 26, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) concluded a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Cornwall.

As a result of ongoing surveillance, a motor vehicle was stopped in Lancaster, ON. The ensuing traffic stop led to the apprehension of two suspects.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was later executed in the area of Seventh Street West with the assistance of the Cornwall Emergency Response Team (CERT). As a result, a third suspect was apprehended.

Approximately 200 grams of cocaine and 140 grams of methamphetamine were seized, along with a large sum of cash.

Due to investigative efforts, a 25-year-old man from Brampton, ON, a 36-year-old woman from Pierrefonds, QC, and a 47-year-old man from Cornwall were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocainePossession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamineConspiracy to commit indictable offencePossession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and each held for bail hearings.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 62-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 12, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 26, 2025, the woman attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Dec. 24, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every week between specific hours. He failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 26, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Eight counts of fail to comply with probation orderFive counts of breach of recognizanceDomestic mischiefDomestic assault with a weaponPossession of weapon for dangerous purposeAssault a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon

It is alleged on May 16, 2025, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to not be within 500 feet of his spouse’s residence, place of employment or anywhere she may be. He was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his spouse’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 21, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report in person to a probation officer. He failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 26, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to an intimate partner violence incident and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not possess any weapons or firearms, to not communicate in any way with his spouse and to not be within 500 feet of her known location. He was also bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate in any way with his spouse and to not possess any weapons. He was also bound by a second probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with his spouse and to not be within 50 metres of any place you know her to be.

It is alleged on June 26, 2025, the man attended his spouse’s residence, damaged her property and threw objects toward the woman. Police located the man, who was in possession of a machete and threatened a CPS officer while brandishing the weapon. After a briefstruggle, the man was taken into police custody. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 7, 2025, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 26, 2025, police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On June 26, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on July 22, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Crysler, ON, was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 1, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 26, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse. The warrant was executed, and he was released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property. On June 26, 2025, police responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on June 25, 2025,the man smashed his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone. On June 26, 2025, he attended police headquarters to address the matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 28, 2024, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 26, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 26, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and additionally charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 20, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with therelevant condition to report to a bail supervisor in person. She failed to do so. Furthermore, it is alleged on June 17, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 26, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

