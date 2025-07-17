Seaway News

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man from Laval, QC, was arrested on July 16, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Feb. 9, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend the Cornwall Police Service for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant wasissued for his arrest. On July 16, 2025, the man was located at the Cornwall Courthouse by a Special Constable. The warrant was executed, the man was fingerprinted and later released to appear in court on Aug. 21, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 16, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 15, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 16, 2025,police were dispatched to attend an unrelated matter concerning the man. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 15, 2025, and charged with three counts of breach of recognizance. On July 10, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a breach of probation call, and an investigation ensued. it is alleged on this date, the youth was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 50 metres of his ex-girlfriend’s residence, place of employment, place of education or any place she may be. It is also alleged on this date, he was in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

On July 15, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, ADMINISTER NOXIOUS THING, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 15, 2025, and charged with the following:

Three counts of fail to comply with probation orderFail to comply with release orderTwo counts of assault with a weaponTwo counts of administer noxious thingPossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

On April 5, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a weapons call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possessany weapons as defined by the Criminal Code. He was also bound by a second probation order as well as a release order, each with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. Furthermore, it is alleged on April 5, 2025, the youth bear maced two individualsknown to him and also made threats of bodily harm toward the two females.

On July 15, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a family dispute and the youth was located. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and held for a bail hearing.



WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 15, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 8, 2025, the youth was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 15, 2025,the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING HOUSE, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 15, 2025, and charged with the following:

Three counts of unlawfully in dwelling houseTwo counts of domestic assaultForcible confinement

On July 14, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 20, 2025, the man unlawfully gained entry into the residence of his ex-spouse’s parents. It is also alleged on this date, he assaulted his ex-spouse and her father.

Furthermore, it is alleged on May 29, 2025, the man prevented his ex-spouse from leaving the residence.

On July 15, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the Ontario Provincial Police and subsequently turned over to the CPS. He was charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 16, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order and breach of recognizance. It is alleged on July 7, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS in person or by phone. He was also bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on July 7, 2025, the man failed to report to the CPS. On the morning of July 16, 2025, he was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.