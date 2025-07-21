Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 18, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 18, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. On this date, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a break and enter call and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police. The investigation revealed he had breached his curfew. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 18, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on July 6, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate directly or indirectly with his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, he contacted his ex-spouse by telephone. Police were contacted on July 7, 2025, and an investigation ensued. On July 18, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 61-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 19, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On July 18, 2025, police were dispatched to a historical intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed in May 2025, the man assaulted his spouse. On July 19, 2025, he was located by police. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 20, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 3, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 20, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the Brockville Police Service on an unrelated matter. The warrant was executed by a CPS officer, and he was turned back over to the BPS.

FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 20, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and mischief – destroys or damages property. On May 9, 2025, police were dispatched to a Montreal Road establishment for a mischief complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he struck the mirror of an individual’s motor vehicle, causing damage. On July 20, 2025, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 20, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 20, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate in any way with his spouse and to not be within 100 metres of any place his spouse lives, works, frequents or any place you know her to be. On July 20, 2025, a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop when their automatic license plate reader alerted to an expired permit. Further investigation revealed the man was in the presence of his spouse. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 187 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend. (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).

