Seaway News

WARRANT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 68-year-old man from Calgary, AB, was arrested on July 21, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with domestic assault. On Aug. 24, 2024, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man previously assaulted his spouse. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On July 21, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 21, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on March 24, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 21, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 21, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of breach of recognizance. On July 15, 2025, police responded to a bail violation complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 11, 2025, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific address and to comply with house rules. He was also bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the youth left the residence without permission and did not return. On July 21, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 21, 2025, and charged with assault a peace officer and assault. On July 19, 2025, police responded to a disturb the peace complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth assaulted a police officer as well as a nurse. On July 21, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 73 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.