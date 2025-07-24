July 24, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
Seaway News

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine.  Over 40 vendors each week.

SPAGHETTI  FUNDRAISER:  on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on July 25th  at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and  4-6:30 pm.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us for our four July Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Tuesday evenings at 7 pm. The dates are: July 29th. We promise refreshments and fun!

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm from July 4th until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On July 25th we will feature Dirtroad Ruckus featuring “modern country” music. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

