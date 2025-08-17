Seaway News

The start of the school year often brings stress for young people, which is completely normal. However, this stress can sometimes linger, leading to a persistent fear of failure or a feeling that disaster is just around the corner. Is your teenager suffering from performance anxiety? Here’s how to recognize and manage it.

Signs to look out for

When performance anxiety takes hold of a teenager, several symptoms may appear. Watch for these signs:

They frequently complain of stomach aches or headaches, fatigue, insomnia or hot flashes. They may describe the feeling of having a lump in their throat or stomach before going to school.

They have negative self-talk, such as “I’m useless,” “I’m definitely going to fail,” or “I forget everything all the time.”

Their behaviour has changed. They may develop motor tics, experience fluctuations in appetite, seek constant approval, isolate themselves or procrastinate.

Possible solutions

As a parent or supportive adult, you can help a teenager struggling with performance anxiety. Start by being present and listening to them. Encourage them to talk about their emotions. A touch of humour can help lighten the mood. Discuss various strategies to improve their sense of well-being, such as:

Adopting healthier eating, sleeping and physical activity habits Doing relaxing exercises such as heart coherence and meditation Expressing their feelings to a trusted person to help them gain more clarity

There are many other ways to address this complex issue. Don’t hesitate to reach out to local resources for further support.