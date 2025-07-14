132 Students Graduate from SLSS

JASON SETNYK

St. Lawrence Secondary School celebrated the graduation of 132 students at Aultsville Theatre, with valedictorians Muhib Butt and Kaitomi Mayrand delivering a heartfelt joint speech.

“These years haven’t been easy,” said Mayrand. “It feels like just yesterday we were figuring out how to use our lockers, running around trying to find our classrooms without looking lost.”

The pair reflected on the challenges of high school, including the impact of the pandemic. “We learned to be resilient, to support each other in new ways, and to push forward even when things felt uncertain,” said Butt.

Quoting Eleanor Roosevelt, they added, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

They closed by thanking teachers, families, and peers: “None of us made it here alone… We created bonds that will last a long time and memories that will prosper.”

The evening offered a moment of reflection and celebration for graduates, staff, and families alike.