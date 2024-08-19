14-year-old hurt in off-road rollover

A young person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Heron Road, west of Williamstown.

The accident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. August 18 when a side-by-side rolled over, reports the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

One person was thrown from the vehicle and then trapped beneath it.

A local resident used a tractor to lift the side-by-side, allowing paramedics to access the trapped victim. The 14-year-old male was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance. His injuries are now described as non-life-threatening.

A 16-year-old female, who had also been in the vehicle, was transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. A third occupant was not hurt.

SD&G OPP is continuing to investigate the incident.