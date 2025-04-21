140 on the 138

This driver was stopped by a member of the OPP Highway Safety Division on Highway 138 in North Stormont Township April 19. The car was clocked passing another northbound vehicle at 140 km/h in an 80 zone.



The 55-year-old man was charged with stunt driving, His licence has been suspended for 30 days and the car was impounded for 14 days. He’ll have to appear in court to learn about a fine any any other penalties.



This happened very close to the site of a recent tragic fatal collision on Highway 138.



The OPP urges drivers to slow down and drive safely. Your life, and the lives of others on the road, depend on it.