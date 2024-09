A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 9, and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. It is alleged the youth threw objects at his mother, reports the Cornwall Police Service.

Break and enter

Madyson Dugas, 18, of Cornwall, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, and charged with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence. It is alleged the woman broke into a residents and damaged property.