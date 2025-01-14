15-year-old charged with assault

A 15-year-old from Cornwall was charged January 13 with domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault after she allegedly threw a lighter at her ex-boyfriend and hit him in the head, reports the Cornwall Police Service. She was taken into custody, charged and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Domestic assault

A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged Aug. 23, the woman slapped her spouse across the face. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Shoplifting

Renee Senecal, 49, of Moose Creek, was arrested charged with shoplifting Jan. 13 after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Brookdale Avenue business.

Possession of meth

David Theoret, 48, of Moose Creek, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine and failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that August 5 the man disobeyed a restraining order. January 13, when a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pitt Street and Ninth Street, the investigation revealed the man was allegedly in possession of a Schedule I substance.