15-year-old charged with ATV theft

A 15-year-old from Cornwall has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is alleged that July 29, the youth stole an all-terrain vehicle. He was operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and when located by police, he fled members of the CPS.

Shoplifting charges

Robert Cameron, 55, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 1, and charged with two counts of theft and failure to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged that April 14 and April 23, he stolen merchandise from a Ninth Street East business. It is also alleged May 9 the man failure to have his fingerprints taken.

Aaron Campeau, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with theft. It is alleged on June 20, he stole merchandise from a Tollgate Road West business and July 12 stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business.

Impaired charge

Taneisha Smith, 30, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving after police responded to a report of a possible impaired motorist in the area of Prince Arthur Street. While police were conducting the investigation, the woman allegedly refused to comply with the demand to complete a standardized field sobriety test.