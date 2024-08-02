15-year-old charged with ATV theft

August 2, 2024 at 12 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
15-year-old charged with ATV theft

A 15-year-old from Cornwall has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a  peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is alleged that July 29, the youth stole an all-terrain vehicle. He was operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and when located by police, he fled members of the CPS.

Shoplifting charges

Robert Cameron, 55, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 1, and charged with two counts of theft  and failure to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged that April 14 and April 23, he stolen merchandise from a Ninth Street East business. It is also alleged May 9 the man failure to have his fingerprints taken.

Aaron Campeau, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with theft. It is alleged on June 20, he stole merchandise from a Tollgate Road West business and July 12 stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business.

Impaired charge

Taneisha Smith, 30, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving after police responded to a report of a possible impaired motorist in the area of Prince Arthur Street. While police were conducting the investigation, the woman allegedly refused to comply with the demand to complete a standardized field sobriety test.

 

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

15-year-old charged after stolen jeep recovered

A 15-year-old male from Montreal has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and possession…

12-year-old charged with assault
Local News

12-year-old charged with assault

12-year-old charged with assault The Cornwall Police Service has laid an assault charge against a 12-year-old Cornwall youth. It is alleged that July 20 the youth assaulted…

4 charged after two stolen trucks recovered
Local News

4 charged after two stolen trucks recovered

Four minors have been charged after Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment officers and members of the East Region Highway Safety…