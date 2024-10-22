15-year-old charged with sexual assault

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth has been charged with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, sexual assault with a weapon, intimidation and domestic assault.

The charges were laid by the Cornwall Police Service after the youth allegedly assaulted his girlfriend twice in October of 2023. It is also alleged that between Jan. 1 and March 21, 2024, he brandished a weapon and sexually assaulted the girl. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, in addition to protecting the identity of the victim.

Extortion, harassment charges

A 17-year-old Cornwall youth faces charges of extortion, criminal harassment and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. It is also alleged in August, he harassed his ex-girlfriend by constantly calling and messaging her. It is further alleged he threatened to share intimate images of his ex-girlfriend if she refused to communicate with him. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, in addition to protecting the identity of the victim in the matter.