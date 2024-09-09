15 Years of bringing the War of 1812 to Life

Living history reenactors will be converging on the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan September 21-22 to recreate life as it was in 1812.

The 15th edition of the War of 1812 reenactment will be staged at 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

During the last big event of the 2024 season at the museum, all of the museum buildings will come alive as reenactors portray various aspects of civilian, business and military life in this region during the War of 1812 time period. Surrounding the buildings, tented encampments will be scattered across the grounds offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of military and civilian life. Tour around to see what’s cooking over the fires, hear live historical music being played, pop into the one-room schoolhouse to meet the school mistress, have your children take part in a children’s military muster. Trades such as blacksmithing, rope making, weaving, and leatherwork will also be taking place.

If shopping is on your list, bring some cash as unique vendors offering historic wares are always a mainstay of this event. Vendors will be offering an array of historical reproductions and clothing, leather goods, cast-iron cookware, maple syrup, fresh vegetables and fruit for sale.

One of the biggest hits of the event is heading for a visit at the Star Inn Tavern to visit our lively, widowed tavern keeper, Brigit Gallagher. Stay and have an ale or two, but be mindful of the Tavern rules, or she will be charging you extra. Food and refreshments will be available at the museum’s newest building, Flora’s Kitchen, each day.

Although some programming is still being finalized, some of the event’s favourites are making a return such as the fashion show, where various types of historical clothing and equipment will be highlighted, and the ever-popular age-appropriate children’s military muster.

Mohawk elder and educator, Tom Dearhouse, will be returning with us on Saturday and will be speaking about the Creation Story, The Peacemaker and the Great Law, Kariwiio and cycle of ceremonies. Through the shared tradition, wisdom and oral history of his ancestry, Tom will open the gateway for discovery, awareness and inclusive connection.

Sunday, Ottawa’s 100th Regiment’s Fifes & Drums will add a splash of period delight to the ear, as they will be performing period music during the day. The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Highlanders Pipe Band will also be making a return.