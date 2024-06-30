15 Years of Sudsy Success Celebrated

On June 22nd, Ground Soap celebrated its 15th anniversary with a birthday open house at its Second Street West location. The event saw a bustling crowd, including Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, who presented ownerAngela Youngs with a certificate acknowledging the company’s milestone.

Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to purchase Ground Soap’s famous Naked Bars and witness the launch of their latest product, The Stain Assassin. Angela Youngs, who transitioned from the service industry to create Ground Soap in 2009, reflected on her journey. “Ground Soap makes organic cold process bar soap using organic butters and oils,” she said.

One of the company’s proudest achievements is securing a distributor in France, a partnership that has lasted 12 years. “It was validating for me,” Angela shared. The event showcased Ground Soap’s continued commitment to sustainable, organic skincare.

Despite rising costs for high-quality ingredients such as organic unrefined cocoa butter and olive oil, Youngs remains committed to maintaining the integrity of her products and to sustainable, organic skincare.