16 charges against Cornwall man

October 21, 2024 at 14 h 33 min
By Richard Mahoney
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 31-year-old Cornwall man faces 16 charges after being arrested Oct. 18 by Cornwall Police Service.

Charges include sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and obstructing justice.

It is alleged the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threw a mirror at her, pointed a gun at her head and held an edged weapon to her throat during sex. Furthermore, it is alleged, the man threatened to kill the woman, held an edged weapon to her throat and intimidated her. Finally, it is alleged the man attempted to obstruct justice by offering the woman a bribe to not press charges and testify against him. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.

Assault with a weapon charge

Mark Wilson, 66, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged he brandished an edged weapon and threatened to kill a woman.

Eight shoplifting charges

Aaron Campeau, 41, of Ottawa, has been charged with six counts of fail to comply with a release order and eight counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged that while he was bound by an order to stay away from a specific business, he shoplifted July 16, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 7, 11, 13, 16, 18 at a business on Ninth Street West.

