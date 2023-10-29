166 Ontario paramedics receive exemplary service medals

(Kingston) – On Thursday, September 28, the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) awarded 166 paramedics the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal. These paramedics come from 38 of the province’s 56 paramedic services.

“On behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, the OAPC is honoured to present the medal to so many dedicated paramedics in Ontario,” said OAPC President, Chief Michael Sanderson. “Paramedics in Ontario have demonstrated every day the caring and compassion they have for their communities. It’s an honour to recognize these exemplary members.”

The award is presented to paramedics who have served for at least twenty years providing the highest quality of care. To qualify, at least ten of the years of service must have been on duty in the field – whether on the street or in the air – involving potential risk to the individual. Nominees can be currently active, retired or deceased.

The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal was created in 1994 by the late Governor General Romeo LeBlanc, as a component of the Canadian Honours System. Since the award’s inception, there have been approximately 3338 Ontario recipients of the medal and bars.

Cornwall Recipients:

Bradley Hunt

Lori Lefebvre

Michel Langlois

Sophie Tasse

Trina Boisvenue