18-year-old charged with child pornography offences
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 24 with possession of child pornography, accessing and distributing child pornography.

The Cornwall Police Service, led by its Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit, began an investigation in February 2025. The investigation revealed the man was allegedly in possession of child pornography, had access to child pornography and distributed child pornography.

The man is being prosecuted under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because the alleged offences occurred before he turned 18.

