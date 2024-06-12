$19,000 in damage at Morrisburg Park

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending vandals who were responsible for causing an estimated $19,000 in damage to installations at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.

On the weekend of June 7 and 8, damage was done to trees, benches, washrooms and a viewing platform.

Anyone with information is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.