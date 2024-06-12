$19,000 in damage at Morrisburg Park

June 12, 2024 at 10 h 21 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
$19,000 in damage at Morrisburg Park
Vandals defaced park property.

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending vandals who were responsible for causing an estimated $19,000 in damage to installations at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.
On the weekend of June 7 and 8, damage was done to trees, benches, washrooms and a viewing platform.
Anyone with information is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

POLICE BLOTTER
Local News

POLICE BLOTTER

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT, UTTERING THREATS Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with the following: …