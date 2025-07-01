Whether a trauma case needs immediate diagnosis, a newborn in crisis must be evaluated, a patient in the ICU requires critical imaging, or a surgical patient must be assessed, a mobile X-ray machine helps bring urgent digital imaging to patients across the hospital.

CCH’s mobile X-ray machine is used every day to help diagnose and treat our sickest patients. After serving our community for many years, it’s time to replace our current unit with new technology. Like most of our hospital’s state-of-the-art equipment, the mobile X-ray machine isn’t covered by government funds, so our Hospital Foundation must collect donations to bring a new unit to CCH.

On Thursday, August 21st from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., local Corus stations BOOM 101.9 and Fresh FM 104.5 will broadcast the 19th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon live, with the hopes of raising $100,000 towards the purchase of a new mobile X-ray unit. Any funds raised over this goal will continue to support urgently needed equipment at CCH.

For anyone who watched our Hospital Foundation’s Dancing with the CCH Stars event in March, the mobile X-ray project was supported by Dr. Celine Lemire & X-Ray technician, Benjamin Sprengel. While they didn’t bring home the Clinical Cup, we can raise funds at Radiothon to help bring their project to life!

“The mobile machine is part of daily life at CCH,” says Sprengel. “Our sickest patients require this technology since they can’t be transported down to the main machine, or their situation is so critical they require immediate tests.”

Your participation matters. From now until August 21st, you can support our cause by donating online at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca. Online donations will contribute to our Radiothon Day total. On Thursday, August 21st, you can stop by the Cornwall Square, listen live to BOOM 101.9 and 104.5 FRESH FM, donate online, or CALL IN to donate using our Cogeco phone line at 613-933-4790. All donations over $20 receive a charitable receipt.