2 charged in $1.3 million drug seizure

Two Cornwall residents have been charged after police seized cocaine with a street value of $1.3 million and $300,000 in cash when officers executed a recent search warrant June 25 in the Portland Drive area.

The investigation also revealed the accused were in possession of weapons as well as digital scales and packaging material, says the Cornwall Police Service.

Rene Clement, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Meagan Malone, 38, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of as prohibited device or ammunition.

During Project Resurrection, a “substantial” quantity of illicit drugs was seized, says Police Chief Shawna Spowart. “This operation is a testament to our ongoing commitment of combatting drug trafficking and protecting our community. The removal of these drugs from our streets will make our neighborhoods safer and the CPS will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle drug operations and bring those responsible to justice.”

This investigation was a collaborative effort executed by the Street Crime Unit (SCU), Cornwall Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the CPS, along with the support of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario (CISO) as well as partner agencies consisting of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Kingston, Ottawa, Smiths Falls and Brockville Police Services.