2 charged with antisemitic hate crime

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has charged two individuals, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old man, in relation to a recent antisemitic hate crime.

Sept. 12, police responded to a complaint and found graffiti which was spray painted on an Adolphus Street business. The graffiti included a Nazi flag and a hateful phrase directed toward Jewish people.

Members of the CPS hate crime unit continued to investigate the incident, and Sept. 27, images of the two suspects were shared on the service’s social media accounts.

Koby Cardinal, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 4, and charged with uttering threats to kill Jewish people, counselling to commit an indictable offence and mischief. He was released to appear in court Nov. 14.

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Oct. 1, and charged with mischief and failure to comply with a probation order. He was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This type of behavior has no place in our society, and we are hopeful that more members of our community will continue to feel comfortable reporting such incidents,” said S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon of the Criminal Investigation Division. “We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the members of the public who came forward with information that helped us identify those responsible.”

If you are a victim of a hate crime or a hate incident, contact the CPS. You may now also report online:

https://cornwallpolice.com/en/crime-prevention/crime-prevention.html/hate-motivated-incidents