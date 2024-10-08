2 charged with antisemitic hate crime

October 8, 2024 at 8 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
2 charged with antisemitic hate crime
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has charged two individuals, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old man, in relation to a recent antisemitic hate crime.

Sept. 12, police responded to a complaint and found graffiti which was spray painted on an Adolphus Street business. The graffiti included a Nazi flag and a hateful phrase directed toward Jewish people.

Members of the CPS hate crime unit continued to investigate the incident, and Sept. 27, images of the two suspects were shared on the service’s social media accounts.

Koby Cardinal, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 4, and charged with uttering threats to kill Jewish people, counselling to commit an indictable offence and mischief. He was released to appear in court Nov. 14.

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested  Oct. 1, and charged with mischief and failure  to comply with a probation order. He was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This type of behavior has no place in our society, and we are hopeful that more members of our community will continue to feel comfortable reporting such incidents,” said S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon of the Criminal Investigation Division. “We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the members of the public who came forward with information that helped us identify those responsible.”

If you are a victim of a hate crime or a hate incident, contact the CPS. You may now also report online:

https://cornwallpolice.com/en/crime-prevention/crime-prevention.html/hate-motivated-incidents

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rev. Fred Rennie Memorial Garden Dedication
Local News

Rev. Fred Rennie Memorial Garden Dedication

On Sunday, September 29, St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Cornwall held a special service of worship dedicated to the memory of…