2 hurt in head-on collision

The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help as it continues to investigate a serious head-on collision near Hallville October 2.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Highway-43, between Boundary Road and Hallville.

The driver of a car, a 28-year-old man from Chesterville, had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the North Dundas Fire Department.

The driver of a pick-up, a 59-year-old male from North Dundas Township, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Both were transported to a regional trauma centre for treatment, where their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The two had been alone in their vehicles.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video regarding this collision is asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241317938.