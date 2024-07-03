2 people charged with possession of Molotov cocktails

July 3, 2024 at 11 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Cornwall Police Service reports two incidents where people were allegedly intending to use Molotov cocktails to commit a crime.

Carmela Licursi, 43, of Glen Robertson, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of incendiary material after police responded to a complaint about a person testing a Molotov cocktail.

Oliver McTaggart, 40, of Cornwall, was arrested June 29, and charged with possession of incendiary material and careless use of firearm, weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition. He also was allegedly testing an incendiary device.

Stabbing

Bobbie Sylvester, 43, of Embrun, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose after she allegedly stabbed an individual known to her June 25.

Theft charge

Ryan Royer, 31, of Cornwall, was charged June 29 with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and breach of a probation order. It is alleged May 31, the man who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, stole a vehicle that was later involved in a collision and fled the scene. June 29, while dealing with a separate matter, police located the man.

32 charges

A 49-year-old Cornwall man faces 25 counts of failing to comply with a release order, six counts of failing to comply with a probation order and operating a vehicle while prohibited. The charges stem from a series of incidents in April and June when the man allegedly disregarded restraining orders and on one occasion was seen driving a vehicle with his wife as a passenger. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Chess Comes Alive at St. Anne’s
Local News

Chess Comes Alive at St. Anne’s

St. Anne Catholic School in Cornwall's west end hosted a unique human chess match on June 25, 2024. Students dressed as chess pieces and moved across a large chessboard painted…