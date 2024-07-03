2 people charged with possession of Molotov cocktails

The Cornwall Police Service reports two incidents where people were allegedly intending to use Molotov cocktails to commit a crime.

Carmela Licursi, 43, of Glen Robertson, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of incendiary material after police responded to a complaint about a person testing a Molotov cocktail.

Oliver McTaggart, 40, of Cornwall, was arrested June 29, and charged with possession of incendiary material and careless use of firearm, weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition. He also was allegedly testing an incendiary device.

Stabbing

Bobbie Sylvester, 43, of Embrun, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose after she allegedly stabbed an individual known to her June 25.

Theft charge

Ryan Royer, 31, of Cornwall, was charged June 29 with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and breach of a probation order. It is alleged May 31, the man who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, stole a vehicle that was later involved in a collision and fled the scene. June 29, while dealing with a separate matter, police located the man.

32 charges

A 49-year-old Cornwall man faces 25 counts of failing to comply with a release order, six counts of failing to comply with a probation order and operating a vehicle while prohibited. The charges stem from a series of incidents in April and June when the man allegedly disregarded restraining orders and on one occasion was seen driving a vehicle with his wife as a passenger. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.