2023-2024 SPECIAL OLYMPICS ONTARIO TANKARD IS COMING TO CORNWALL

CORNWALL TOURISM

Special Olympics Ontario is proud to welcome eight curling clubs to the Cornwall Curling Center this January in the second round of its 2023-2024 Tankard Playdowns.

On Saturday January 6th at the Cornwall Curling Center, Clubs from Ottawa, Kingston, City View Curling Club, Hamilton, Milton and West Niagara will be competing to earn two of four spots at the Tankard Final at the Ontario Men’s Tankard on January 27th, 2024 in Dorchester Ontario.

These clubs earned their place in this event by finishing atop their pools in Round One events in Nepean and Acton earlier in December. The same weekend will feature another Playdown in Tillsonburg to determine the other two Finalists.

About the 2023 Special Olympics Ontario Tankard

Special Olympics Ontario offers athletes various competition opportunities across 18 official sports. Within our own advancement cycle, communities are grouped into conferences and compete in Provincial Qualifiers every four years.

For curling clubs across Southern Ontario, there is an additional competition stream through SOO’s partnership with CurlON: Ontario Curling Association. SOO Curling clubs are grouped together into “Regions,” closely based on their respective Curl ON zones. Teams attend Playdowns in their Region in a bid to advance to the Southeast or Southwest Qualifier and then on to the annual CurlON Men’s Tankard competition. The Tankard will see the top A and B team from each Qualifier play each other.