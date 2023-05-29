2023 Cornwall Community Museum Launch

May 29, 2023
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
2023 Cornwall Community Museum Launch
(Photo : Cornwall Community Museum)

Over the Victoria Day weekend, the Cornwall Community Museum welcomed nearly 400 visitors of all ages as part of their official 2023 Season Launch.

Open from 9am to 4pm, the museum hosted a number of children’s activities including coloring, ‘I Spy’, and ‘Guess That Artifact’. The launch also marked the introduction of a new temporary exhibit: Cornwall and the Crown.

A weekend of fun for the whole family, guests were encouraged to check out the information booth manned by Cornwall’s Town Crier, Wes Libbey, outside the museum before heading inside to learn more about our local history.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout. It was even better than we could have imagined,” shared Senior Curator, Brent Whitford, “The best part was to see all the young Cornwallites going around doing the ‘I Spy’ game and learning a little bit about SDG and Cornwall history. We hope that anyone who came this weekend had a fantastic time and will consider coming to visit us again in the future.”

