2023 Ontario Renovates Program to soon launch!

June 7, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the City of Cornwall
Comment count:
The popular Ontario Renovates Program will soon be launching in the City of Cornwall.

The Ontario Renovates Program is a Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH) program for low and modest income households that provide funding for major repairs and rehabilitation that may be required to make a home safe and modifications to increase accessibility.

The City of Cornwall as Service Manager, administers the Ontario Renovates funding to eligible property owners within the City of Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

This program provides financial assistance in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan to make essential home repairs, and/or a grant to increase a homeowner’s accessibility, up to a maximum of $12,000 (including $5,000.00 for accessibility and approved administrative costs).

The Ontario Renovates application and Guidebook will be released shortly. The amount of the maximum market value of a home (as per MPAC statement) and the household income limits will also soon be released.

For more information on this program, please visit the City of Cornwall website, www.cornwall.ca/ontariorenovates or by calling 613-933-6282 ext. 3315.

