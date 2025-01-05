2024 Funds Rolled Over for 2025 Plans

At the December 10, 2024, Cornwall City Council meeting, two key action reports were approved to carry forward unspent funds from the 2024 fiscal year into 2025. These carryforwards include capital and operational projects, ensuring work can continue without disruption.

The capital carry forward, totaling approximately $117.6 million, will fund various projects across the city. Major initiatives include roadways and structural improvements, such as the Lemay Street extension and the Nick Kaneb Drive extension, with tenders and construction planned for 2025.

Water and wastewater projects, including sewer separation and wastewatertreatment upgrades, remain ongoing, with substantial progress expected in the coming year. Additionally, key facilities and parks projects, such as theComplex North Elevator upgrade and the Bellwood Ridge Subdivision Parkdevelopment, are among those extended into 2025 to ensure their successfulcompletion.

Operational carryforwards, amounting to $831,630, will support various ongoing programs and studies. These include the Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, which aims to advance reconciliation efforts, and critical planning studies such as the floodplain and housing studies. City facilities upgrades, including design improvements for the Civic Complex and Justice Building, are also part of the extended funding.