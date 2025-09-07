2025 Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame inductees’ evening

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1978 to honour athletic achievements of Glengarry’s residents. From hockey, soccer, highland dancing and football, to curling and golf, Glengarry athletes continue to reach incredible success in sport.

This year celebrated the 45th Inductees’ evening to the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame, where Dave Bissonnette, Jean Campbell, Carol Edwards, D.A. MacMillan, Stuart McKay and Brian Wensink (posthumously) were honoured and invested into the Hall of Fame. Each inductee received the gift of a custom portrait by artist Deborah Kerr. These athletes were honoured for their dedication, passion and teamwork that help to make Glengarry strong. Through hard work in their sport of choice, the inductees have demonstrated inspiration and leadership to those that share the playing field, the competition stage and to the community that observes their dedication & rejoices in their achievements.

The inductees to the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame reminisced about the memorable moments, the lifelong friendships and of learning perseverance that can be applied in everyday life. And while these individuals were achieving success in sport, they were also committed to volunteering countless hours to raise funds to expand athletic programs and improve training facilities & opportunities, including the Highland Games, where young athletes begin their careers in athletics in Glengarry.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Valérie Grenier from St. Isidore, an international World Cup Giant Slalom ski racer with many top finishes, including being the first Canadian woman in almost 50 years to win a giant slalom race. Valérie has fought back from injuries that might have sidelined another, less determined competitor, but her love for skiing, which started as a two-year-old, is proof of Valérie’s dedication and commitment to the sport. Valérie said injuries are the reality of sport but that athletes learn to face challenges and push all the way to the end. Valérie also said that sometimes an athlete needs to take a step back to regroup as they balance stress and discouragement during rehab from injury; however, the reward of staying focused to return to sport, achieving success and hearing your country’s national anthem is a great feeling.

Included with this year’s inductees were the Junior Athletes of 2025. Those were Brayden Bartlett, Macauley Blaine, Jada Campbell, Owen Corput, Rachel Fraser, Kamryn Fraser, Grant Haley, Jacob Lafrance, Aidan Loney, Hudson McDonald, Layla McDonell, Owen McMillan, Alastair McRae, Jack Mines and Liam Vaillancourt. These young athletes have achieved amazing success in sport locally, regionally and provincially during their high school years. As each of the 15 junior athletes move along on their chosen post-secondary education or apprenticeship pathways, they can take with them the appreciation and respect of the community for their contributions to sport in Glengarry.

The athletes honoured and inducted into the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame have demonstrated prowess in sport, but also shown commitment to their community through volunteering, fundraising, teamwork and leadership. These athletes hold within them the spirit of sport at the heart of everything they do. The Hall of Fame is located on the fairgrounds in Maxville, open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and makes a great outing to see local athletes honoured for their accomplishments in sport.