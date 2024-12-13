$20K for Manor; new generator

South Glengarry Township Council has voted to support the Maxville Manor with a donation of $20,000 towards the redevelopment of the long-term care facility slated to begin in Spring 2025.

With budget planning at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and concerns over increased taxes, councillors debated the merits of providing funds for the Manor.

Deputy Mayor Martin Lang hoped Council would agree to support the Manor with a five-year plan of $20,000 each year for a total of $100,000 donation. But other members of Council expressed their concern over an already stressed grants and donations program that had only $60,000 available already with an ask of $100,000 from local organizations.

Councillor Sam McDonnell feels the Manor’s redevelopment is a worthy cause, but that the Township needs to rein in its spending. Council did agree to further discuss any opportunities for additional funds towards the Maxville Manor that might develop when going through the upcoming budget for 2025.

New generator

South Glengarry will spend $62,000 on a dual power portable generator for the Green Valley Lagoon Pump Station.

The winning bid from Ottawa-based GAL Power Systems was higher than the $58,500 submission from Eastrock Equipment, of Vars. However, based on the scoring system used to evaluate the tenders, a township consultant, WSP, recommended GAL Power be awarded the job, Dillen Seguin, Director of Water and Wastewater, told council at its most recent meeting.

The municipality had budgeted $75,000 for a generator that would be needed generator when there is a power outage or during pump downtime for maintenance.

The GAL Power generator can switch between power output of 120/208V or 347/600V, can be transported to other pump stations if needed.