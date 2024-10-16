228 Life-Saving Alarms Being Distributed in Cornwall

It’s a campaign that will save lives. Enbridge Gas Inc., the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC), and Cornwall Fire Services announced a collaborative initiative today aimed at enhancing home safety and reducing fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths. The announcement was made at the Cornwall Fire Services Headquarters, attended by key officials, includingDeputy Chief Leighton Woods, Mayor Justin Towndale, and representatives from Enbridge Gas and the FMPFSC.

Through the Safe Community Project Zero, Cornwall Fire Services received 228 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. This program, part of a broader campaign to distribute over 14,500 alarms to 75 communities across Ontario, is supported by a $450,000 investment from Enbridge Gas.

“These alarms will play a vital role in helping us protect the safety of our community, ensuring that more homes are equipped with these life-saving devices,” said Deputy Chief Leighton Woods. “It’s partnerships like this that allow us to continue our mission of public safety.”

“We’ve been handing them out starting in September and will continue until they’re all distributed. With this donation, we can hand out all 228 for free,” Woods added.

Ian Presley, Operations Supervisor at Enbridge Gas, emphasized the importance of maintaining fuel-burning equipment to prevent carbon monoxide exposure. “These alarms are a critical second line of defense against carbon monoxide poisoning, known as ‘the silent killer,'” he stated.

Emily Folco, Distribution Centre Supervisor for the FMPFSC, highlighted the educational aspect of the program, saying, “Safe Community Project Zero provides the opportunity to educate the public on the importance of working smoke alarms and ensures the protection of thousands of Ontario residents by distributing free combination alarms to those who need them.”

Mayor Justin Towndale expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, “These alarms have been installed in numerous locations and will save lives. We appreciate the support from Enbridge and the Fire Council.”

The program reinforces the critical need for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes, aiming to raise awareness and improve community safety.