$23.6M Tender Approved for Business Park Expansion Investment

Cornwall City Council approved a large investment for economic growth at a special meeting on Monday, August 25, awarding Tender 25-T25 to Cornwall Gravel Company Limited for the Cornwall Business Park Expansion at a total bid price of $23,594,973.36, including HST.

The project will extend Nick Kaneb Drive and construct Great Wolf Drive, connecting McConnell Avenue to the expanded corridor. Once complete, it will unlock over 250 acres of employment lands, enable 20 acres of commercial development, and create approximately 90 new residential lots. Division Manager of Economic Development Bob Peters said the expansion represents “a catalyst for significant investment,” noting that it will attract growth across commercial, industrial, hospitality, and residential sectors while generating long-term revenue through new assessments. He added that the development also supports Great Wolf Lodge’s future plans, as the City provides the infrastructure needed for the project to proceed.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert praised Peters and his team for years of work securing opportunities tied to the expansion, calling the project “very exciting” and noting that several developments are already lined up once the new road network is built.

Not all councillors were without reservations. Fred Ngoundjo supports the project but expressed concerns over the speed of decision-making, saying he “would have preferred more time and information before approving such a large financial commitment.”

Councillor Sarah Good emphasized that, despite the price tag, the expansion will pay for itself through future land sales and tax revenues, calling it “pretty much a net-zero investment.” Treasurer and General Manager of Finance Tracey Bailey confirmed that the City expects to recover its costs within a few years.

The project also incorporates stormwater systems and wetland protections. Construction is scheduled for completion by July 31, 2026.