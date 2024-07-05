Speeding continues to be a bigtime road hazard. For example, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry OPP stopped as driver for going 175 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in South Dundas Wednesday night. The vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended, plus there is a court date in the driver’s future. OPP officers across East Region laid a total of 2,412 charges during Canada Day traffic initiative, which ran from June 21 to July 1.

These initial results, which may increase as additional reports are added, include: •Speeding – 1,309 •Stunt Driving – 47 •Impaired driving – 87 •Distracted driving – 24 •Seatbelt charges -134 •PFD/Life jacket charges (marine) – 32 •Helmet charges (off road vehicles) – 11

The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Canada Shipping Act. Officers also issued nearly 900 warnings.

“The number of violations our officers saw during this period is disturbing, particularly when it comes to seatbelts, life jackets and helmets. We all know they can save lives. As for speeding, we also know the severity of collisions increases with higher speeds,” says Inspector Walid Kandar, OPP East Region Traffic and Marine Manager.