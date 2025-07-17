$250K Investment in Indigenous Midwifery

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario government is investing $250,000 to support the Onkwehón:we Midwives Collective (OMC) in Akwesasne, supporting culturally rooted maternal and infant care in the region.

The funding includes $50,000 in 2024-2025 and $200,000 in 2025-2026. It is part of a $1 million provincial initiative to strengthen Indigenous Midwifery Programs across Ontario.

“Access to high quality maternal and infant care plays a critical role in giving children a strong start to life,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Our government is protecting families and traditional practices in Akwesasne by ensuring mothers and babies have strong, culturally-sensitive midwifery care right in our community.”

Founded in 2017 by Indigenous midwife Jasmine Benedict, OMC offers prenatal care, labour and birth support, newborn care up to six weeks, and postpartum guidance. It focuses on revitalizing traditional birth practices and supporting families in Akwesasne and surrounding communities.

“We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Health for funding an additional midwife position in Akwesasne,” said Anastasia George, Executive Director of OMC. “This investment supports culturally safe care and strengthens Indigenous midwifery, which is vital to the health and wellbeing of our community and future generations.”

“Akwesasne is grateful that additional funding is being provided,” added Grand Chief Leonard Lazore of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. “Supporting our midwives means supporting our mothers, our children, and our future.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said the investment ensures “more Indigenous people and families can connect to community-based and culturally-specific maternal care that better supports their physical, spiritual, emotional and mental well-being.”