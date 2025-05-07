$3.6 million contract for road resurfacing

May 7, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 57 min on May 6, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

SDG Counties, in partnership with North Glengarry, South Dundas, North Dundas and South Stormont have awarded a contract for road surface renewal overlay to Cornwall Gravel Company at a cost of $3,692,140.

The other bids were from A.L. Blair Construction, $3,720,177, and GIP Paving Inc., $4,599,899.

The municipalities involved had each budgeted for the necessary surface renewal overlay on their roads: North Glengarry at $1,086,595, South Dundas at $840,385; North Dundas at $1,030,322; South Stormont at $734,837.

South Glengarry Township, working with SDG Counties, had already awarded a hot mix paving tender to Cornwall Gravel for $785,890.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hike for Hospice
Local News

Hike for Hospice

It was a warm spring day as more than 100 community members gathered on Sunday, May 4, for the 2025 Hike for Hospice — an annual event held in support of compassionate end-of-life…