$3.6 million contract for road resurfacing

SDG Counties, in partnership with North Glengarry, South Dundas, North Dundas and South Stormont have awarded a contract for road surface renewal overlay to Cornwall Gravel Company at a cost of $3,692,140.

The other bids were from A.L. Blair Construction, $3,720,177, and GIP Paving Inc., $4,599,899.

The municipalities involved had each budgeted for the necessary surface renewal overlay on their roads: North Glengarry at $1,086,595, South Dundas at $840,385; North Dundas at $1,030,322; South Stormont at $734,837.

South Glengarry Township, working with SDG Counties, had already awarded a hot mix paving tender to Cornwall Gravel for $785,890.